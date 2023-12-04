DJ Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C) (MWRD LN) Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Dec-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 01-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 100.6302 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11526873 CODE: MWRD LN ISIN: LU1437016972 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRD LN Sequence No.: 289571 EQS News ID: 1788811 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 04, 2023 08:45 ET (13:45 GMT)