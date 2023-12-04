Skybox Data Centers: Skybox Datacenters Appoints Ken Clausen as Senior Vice President of Design & Construction

The Senior Trailblazer in Design and Construction Joins Skybox Datacenters For Next Round of Growth

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Skybox Datacenters, a leading provider of cutting-edge cloud infrastructure solutions, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Clausen as Senior Vice President of Design & Construction. With over 25 years of comprehensive experience in corporate real estate, encompassing design, construction, and property management across diverse sectors including data center, industrial, medical, manufacturing, retail, and corporate office, Ken brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.

Prior to joining Skybox Datacenters, Ken served as the Senior Vice President of Design and Construction for Citigroup in North America, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and played a pivotal role in advancing innovative real estate projects.

Ken's professional journey is marked by a commitment to excellence and a passion for creating environments that align with operational efficiency and strategic business objectives. His robust background in overseeing multifaceted real estate projects positions him perfectly to spearhead Skybox's expansion initiatives.

Commenting on Ken's appointment, Skybox Datacenters' CEO says, "Ken brings an incredible depth of design and construction experience to Skybox. Combined with his demonstrated leadership skills, we are excited about the key role he will play in the next phase of growth for our organization. We're thrilled to have Ken join Skybox as we continue to scale our cloud infrastructure nationwide."

"Joining Skybox during this pivotal phase of growth is an exhilarating opportunity," says Clausen. "I'm thrilled to be part of a team driving innovation and expanding the boundaries of cloud infrastructure. Together, we're poised to set new benchmarks in design and construction, redefining the future of this industry."

