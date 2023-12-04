Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Jetzt auf die Lithium-Gewinneraktien in den USA setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2023 | 16:02
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AcuSpray Heads to the Renowned GCSAA Conference and Trade Show

AcuSpray is thrilled to announce its attendance at the upcoming Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) Conference and Trade Show, set to be a landmark event in Phoenix from January 29 to February 1, 2024.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / AcuSpray is thrilled to announce its attendance at the upcoming Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) Conference and Trade Show, set to be a landmark event in Phoenix from January 29 to February 1, 2024. This premier event, returning to Phoenix after more than three decades, will feature an immersive interactive experience unmatched in the industry, preceded by the annual GCSAA Golf Championships from January 27-29, 2024.

AcuSpray Spraying Greens at Meadowbrook Country Club

AcuSpray Spraying Greens at Meadowbrook Country Club
AcuSpray is attending the 2024 GCSAA Conference and Trade Show



AcuSpray's decision to participate is fueled by the significant traction gained within the golf course turf management sector. The GCSAA Conference and Trade Show, a collaboration among the GCSAA, the Golf Course Builders Association of America (GCBAA), the American Society of Golf Course Architects (ASGCA), and the United States Golf Association (USGA), promises a week full of interactive education, hands-on experiences, and invaluable networking opportunities for industry professionals.

Each day of the conference is themed to offer attendees a variety of experiences, from hands-on education seminars to the GCSAA Sunrise Celebration, and the final day's celebration of achievements.

At the trade show, AcuSpray will be present with a 10' x 10' booth, showcasing our state-of-the-art equipment and comprehensive services that have revolutionized turf management.

Additionally, AcuSpray is excited to present a new franchise opportunity, inviting attendees to engage with us at the booth for more information on joining our growing brand.

For more details on AcuSpray's participation or franchise opportunities, please contact:
Chris Wielinski
Chief Marketing Officer
chris@acuspray.com

Contact Information

Chris Wielinski
Chief Marketing Officer
chris@acuspray.com
(855) 977-7299

SOURCE: AcuSpray

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/804721/acuspray-heads-to-the-renowned-gcsaa-conference-and-trade-show

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.