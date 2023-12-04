Newswire Covers the Basics of Press Release Readability in Smart Start Guide

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / In addition to the topic and the press release format, a key component to a press release campaign's success is the content's readability.

As an industry leader in press release distribution services, Newswire understands the latter is a step companies of all sizes and industries shouldn't ignore when developing press release content.

"When writing press releases, you want to make it easy for readers to understand the messaging," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Paying attention to and improving the readability of the content plays an integral role in the success of a press release campaign."

To emphasize the importance of a press release's readability, Newswire created an educational resource titled Press Release Readability Matters.

In this guide, Newswire covers several topics related to press release readability, such as:

Press release basics

What a readability score is

How press release readability affects SEO

Tips to improve a press release's readability score

"Whether you're new to the idea of readability or want to improve yours, this Smart Start is an excellent resource to refer to during the writing process," added Hammers.

Download the Press Release Readability Matters Smart Start guide to learn more.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and online media rooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through content strategy and planning as well as greater SEO recognition.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit https://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

