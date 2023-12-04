Global Network Automation Market is Poised to Hit USD 34.43 Billion by 2030, Recording a Staggering 33.50% CAGR, Driven by Growing Popularity of Connected Devices, States Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the recent report published by Kings Research, the global Network Automation Market was valued at USD 4.55 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 34.43 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 33.50% over the forecast period of 2023-2030. The market is expected to experience considerable growth due to the rising popularity of connected devices, the emergence of hybrid workplaces, and the implementation of 5G-powered services. Furthermore, a growing focus on utilizing network virtualization is also expected to drive market growth.

Network automation involves the utilization of automated processes and technologies to effectively oversee and regulate network operations and responsibilities. By employing network automation, businesses can optimize their network management procedures, minimize the need for manual involvement, and improve overall efficiency. This approach is applicable to different network types, such as local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), and data center networks. It encompasses the implementation of software-defined networking (SDN) solutions and programmable network devices that can be centrally controlled and configured.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.kingsresearch.com/request-sample/network-automation-market-217

Trending Now: Juniper Networks and IBM Strengthen Partnership for Smart Automation in Radio Network Solutions

In February 2023, Juniper Networks, a pioneer in secure, AI-driven networks, announced its intention to broaden its partnership with IBM. This endeavor aimed to seamlessly integrate IBM's network automation capabilities with Juniper's RAN (Radio Access Network) optimization and O-RAN (Open Radio Access Network) technology. The collaborative effort is geared towards creating a cohesive RAN management platform, leveraging intelligent automation to empower communications service providers (CSPs) in maximizing, refining, and expanding their investments in cutting-edge networks, ultimately enhancing the mobile user experience.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the global network automation market are strategically collaborating to expand their market presence. For instance, Juniper Networks and ServiceNow teamed up in May 2023 to offer comprehensive automation solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) and businesses, enabling organizations to improve network deployment and operating efficiency while lowering costs.

Major participants in the global network automation market include:

BMC Software, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Open Text

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC

NetBrain Technologies Inc.

VMware, Inc.

FUJITSU

Have an Inquiry? Get in Touch with us @ https://www.kingsresearch.com/enquiry/network-automation-market-217

The global Network Automation Market is segmented as:

By Component

Solution

Services

Innovative Network Automation Solutions Provided by Industry Players to Aid Market Growth

On the basis of component, the solution segment accounted for the largest share of the global network automation market revenue in 2022 due to the growing adoption of software and applications. Furthermore, industry leaders are implementing innovative solutions to cater to the unique requirements of consumers. The increasing uptake of interconnected devices and the growing call for network capacity are propelling the growth of the segment.

For instance, in December 2022, Cisco made notable progress in its strategy for the Cisco Security Cloud, a comprehensive security platform that utilizes artificial intelligence and covers various areas. The implementation of Cisco's XDR solution and the incorporation of advanced functionalities to Duo MFA was intended to strengthen the company's capacity to safeguard the overall stability of its IT infrastructure.

Ask for Customization: https://www.kingsresearch.com/customization/network-automation-market-217

By Network Type

Physical

Virtual

Hybrid

Increasing Adoption of Virtual Automation Services to Foster Market Development

In terms of network type, the virtual segment led the global network automation market in 2022. This growth is primarily attributed to its range of advantages such as adaptability, backup and restoration features, scalability, load distribution, and cost-efficiency. Numerous cloud service providers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting virtual automation services. Prominent players such as NTT, eBay, PayPal, and AT&T have effectively integrated network virtualization, allowing them to establish a versatile software-driven ecosystem that connects servers, data centers, devices, and virtual machines.

Purchase This Comprehensive Research Report for Valuable Market Insights: https://www.kingsresearch.com/buy-now/217

Growing Integration of Connected Devices to Drive Network Automation Market Expansion

The network automation market is experiencing substantial growth due to the rising use of connected devices. This trend can be attributed to the numerous advantages that connected devices provide, such as increased efficiency, streamlined operations, and enhanced productivity. By incorporating these devices into their network infrastructure, companies can automate various processes, reducing the need for manual intervention and minimizing mistakes.

Additionally, connected devices allow for real-time monitoring and data analysis, enabling proactive troubleshooting and decision-making. This growing integration of connected devices in the network automation sector indicates a transition towards a more interconnected and technologically advanced business environment, giving companies a competitive advantage in today's digital age.

Strong Presence of Industry Leaders in North America to Propel Market Progress

North America dominated the global network automation market in 2022 due to the rapid adoption of network automation solutions and services. A significant factor contributing to this regional growth is the strong presence of industry leaders such as Cisco Systems Inc. and IBM Corporation. Their substantial investments in the research and development of data centers and network infrastructure have been crucial in driving market expansion. Additionally, the rising need for machine learning, big data, and deep learning algorithms, which facilitate remote management of network equipment, is further propelling market growth.

Browse the Complete Report Here: https://www.kingsresearch.com/network-automation-market-217

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1 Introduction of the Global Network Automation Market

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Timelines

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Assumptions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection

3.1.1 Secondary Sources

3.1.2 Primary Sources

3.1.3 Research Flow

3.2 Subject Matter Expert Advice

3.3 Quality Check

3.4 Final Review

3.5 Bottom-Up Approach

3.6 Top-down Approach

Chapter 4 Global Network Automation Market Outlook

4.1 Market Evolution

4.2 Overview

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Challenges

4.4 Pricing Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Macroeconomic Analysis

Chapter 5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 6 Global Network Automation Market, By Component

Chapter 7 Global Network Automation Market, By Network Type

Chapter 8 Global Network Automation Market, By Deployment

Chapter 9 Global Network Automation Market, By Vertical

Chapter 10 Global Network Automation Market, By Geography

Chapter 11 North America

Chapter 12 Europe

Chapter 13 Asia Pacific

Chapter 14 Middle East & Africa

Chapter 15 Latin America

Chapter 16 Global Network Automation Market Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Key Developments

16.3 Key Strategic Developments

16.4 Company Market Ranking

16.5 Regional Footprint

16.6 Industry Footprint

Chapter 17 Company Profiles

17.1 BMC Software, Inc.

17.1.1 Key Facts

17.1.2 Financial Overview

17.1.3 Product Benchmarking

17.1.4 Recent Developments

17.1.5 Winning Imperatives

17.1.6 Current Focus & Strategies

17.1.7 Threat from competition

17.1.8 SWOT Analysis

17.2 Cisco Systems, Inc.

17.2.1 Key Facts

17.2.2 Financial Overview

17.2.3 Product Benchmarking

17.2.4 Recent Developments

17.2.5 Winning Imperatives

17.2.6 Current Focus & Strategies

17.2.7 Threat from competition

17.2.8 SWOT Analysis

17.3 IBM Corporation

17.3.1 Key Facts

17.3.2 Financial Overview

17.3.3 Product Benchmarking

17.3.4 Recent Developments

17.3.5 Winning Imperatives

17.3.6 Current Focus & Strategies

17.3.7 Threat from competition

17.3.8 SWOT Analysis

17.4 Juniper Networks, Inc.

17.4.1 Key Facts

17.4.2 Financial Overview

17.4.3 Product Benchmarking

17.4.4 Recent Developments

17.4.5 Winning Imperatives

17.4.6 Current Focus & Strategies

17.4.7 Threat from competition

17.4.8 SWOT Analysis

17.5 Open Text

17.5.1 Key Facts

17.5.2 Financial Overview

17.5.3 Product Benchmarking

17.5.4 Recent Developments

17.5.5 Winning Imperatives

17.5.6 Current Focus & Strategies

17.5.7 Threat from competition

17.5.8 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

Browse Complete TOC: https://www.kingsresearch.com/toc/network-automation-market-217

About Us:

Kings Research stands as a renowned global market research firm. With a collaborative approach, we work closely with industry leaders, conducting thorough assessments of trends and developments. Our primary objective is to provide decision-makers with tailored research reports that align with their unique business objectives. Through our comprehensive research studies, we strive to empower leaders to make informed decisions.

Our team comprises individuals with diverse backgrounds and a wealth of knowledge in various industries. At Kings Research, we offer a comprehensive range of services aimed at assisting you in formulating efficient strategies to achieve your desired outcomes. Our objective is to significantly enhance your long-term progress through these tailored solutions.

Contact Us

Kings Research

Phone: (+1) 888 328 2189

E-mail: business@kingsresearch.com

Website:https://www.kingsresearch.com

Blog: https://www.kingsresearch.com/blog

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-network-automation-market-is-poised-to-hit-usd-34-43-billion-by-2030--recording-a-staggering-33-50-cagr-driven-by-growing-popularity-of-connected-devices-states-kings-research-302004574.html