Helo Corp.: Helo Corp Announces Third Quarter Results and Emerging Growth Conference Presentation

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company"), a data-driven wellness technology company, announces its third quarter 2023 results and plans to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 6, 2023.

"Third quarter sales continued to be challenging, as we restructure and refocus our business," said Sean McVeigh, Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past year, we have executed on our strategic restructuring initiatives to significantly reduce our cost structure and position the company for profitability and growth. We look forward to launching our latest innovations over the next six months."

The Helo management team has been invited to participate in the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 10:15 a.m. ET. During the call, management plans to discuss upcoming business initiatives, including its refocused strategic direction and planned product launch. Please register here to attend the conference, or view the archived webcast on EmergingGrowth.com or on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel .

About Helo Corp.

Helo Corp. (OTC:HLOC) is a data-driven wellness technology company. Helo wearables and other smart devices are built on Helo's Life Sensing Technology®, which uses state-of-the-art sensors, biomarker tests and enhanced signal processing to collect consumer-specific biodata. The Helo AI platform is designed to leverage artificial intelligence in the analysis of wearer biodata to provide recommendations that support the adoption of heathier lifestyle choices to drive human wellness transformation.

For more information please visit helocorp.com and nutralife.ai .

The Company's disclosure statements and financial statements are available at OTC:HLOC .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "look forward to," and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Investors Contact:

investors@helocorp.com

650-646-2193

