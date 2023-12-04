Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council: HealthPartners Joins HPRC Advisory Board

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is pleased to announce the appointment of HealthPartners to its Healthcare Facility Advisory Board.

"HealthPartners is an exemplary candidate to join our advisory board," shared Peylina Chu, Executive Director of HPRC. "Their commitment to sustainability, plastics recycling program, and influence in the industry position them well to provide valuable insights to HPRC and guide our agenda."

The Healthcare Facility Advisory Board was established to help HPRC understand the plastic recycling barriers that exist within health care facilities today, establish priorities for our technical agenda, and develop solutions through access to industry data, information, and resources.

"HealthPartners has been building a comprehensive, organization-wide sustainability program for over a decade," shared Allison Egan, Sustainability Program Manager at HealthPartners. "We look forward to leveraging that experience to advise HPRC and to collaborating with other health care organizations and manufacturers also committed to driving change across the industry."

As an advisory board member, HealthPartners will provide insights on how HPRC can better enable plastics recycling, identify high value needs and opportunities for action, offer a better understanding of hospital barriers to recycling, and share advice to support HPRC's mission and vision.

HPRC is currently engaged in multiple initiatives aimed at enabling the recycling and circularity of health care plastics, including research into advanced recycling technologies to recycle mixed-stream health care plastics and a study of reverse logistics processes for collecting, segregating, and preparing health care plastic waste for transport.

About HPRC

HPRC is a private technical coalition of industry peers across healthcare, recycling, and waste management industries seeking to improve the recyclability of plastic products within healthcare. Made up of brand-leading and globally recognized members, HPRC explores ways to enhance the economics, efficiency, and ultimately the quality and quantity of healthcare plastics collected for recycling in support of a circular plastics economy. HPRC is active across the United States and Europe working with key stakeholders, identifying opportunities for collaboration, and participating in industry events and forums. For more information, visit www.hprc.org and follow HPRC on LinkedIn.

About HealthPartners

HealthPartners is one of the largest consumer-governed, non-profit health care organizations in the nation with a mission to improve health and well-being in partnership with members, patients and the community. For more information, visit healthpartners.com.



