IPSOS: Appointment of Eleni Nicholas as Chief Client Officer of Ipsos

Appointment of Eleni Nicholas

as Chief Client Officer of Ipsos

Paris, December 4, 2023 - Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eleni Nicholas, effective today, as Chief Client Officer. Reporting to Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, she joins the Executive Committee and the Group Management Committee.

Eleni Nicholas has worked in the Market Research industry for many years. At Nielsen IQ, she held a variety of commercial, client-facing, managing director and organisational transformation roles - notably in the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Belgium & the Netherlands, the UK & Ireland.

Eleni served as Chief Client Officer at MediaMath, specialized in programmatic advertising, from 2020 to 2022.

She is a distinguished postgraduate of the London School of Economics, having earned a BSc in Social & Political Theory and an MSc in Political Philosophy.

Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos, commented: "Eleni brings with her over 32 years of extensive experience in the consumer, media, and advertising technology industries. Her vast experience and proven track record of success make her an invaluable addition to our executive leadership. Eleni is also a pioneering champion of diversity, equality and inclusion - which are core to Ipsos' DNA. We look forward to her contributions in driving our global operations and delivering exceptional results for our clients."

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

"Game Changers" - our tagline - summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.