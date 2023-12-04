Dassault Aviation: Falcon 6X Enters Service

Dassault Aviation's Falcon 6X Enters Service

(Saint-Cloud, France, December 4, 2023) - Dassault Aviation's Falcon 6X entered service on November 30.

Type certification was granted last August 22nd by both EASA and the FAA. Since that time, post-certification upgrades that were applied required EASA approval.

"Dassault Aviation shares this remarkable occasion with its customers, who are sure to receive an exceptional aircraft," said Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Éric Trappier.

