WKN: A3C9Y0 | ISIN: FR0014004L86 | Ticker-Symbol: DAU0
Tradegate
04.12.23
20:51 Uhr
180,40 Euro
+0,30
+0,17 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
179,10180,1004.12.
179,70180,5004.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.12.2023 | 18:46
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Dassault Aviation: Falcon 6X Enters Service

Dassault Aviation's Falcon 6X Enters Service

(Saint-Cloud, France, December 4, 2023) - Dassault Aviation's Falcon 6X entered service on November 30.

Type certification was granted last August 22nd by both EASA and the FAA. Since that time, post-certification upgrades that were applied required EASA approval.

"Dassault Aviation shares this remarkable occasion with its customers, who are sure to receive an exceptional aircraft," said Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Éric Trappier.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

PRESS CONTACTS:

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort +33
Mathieu Durand +33

Falcon Communications
Vadim Feldzer +33
Andrew Ponzoni +1 201 541 45 88 - andrew.ponzoni@dassaultfalconjet.com

HD photos: mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com
HD videos: mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • PR_Dassault Aviation_EIS Falcon 6X (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/52432832-e972-48fb-a391-151b73b34647)

