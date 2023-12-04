Step One Automotive Group Announces 25 Days of Giving Across Alabama, Florida, and Georgia

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Starting December 1, 2023, Step One Automotive Group will dedicate 25 Days of Giving within the communities they serve in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. Throughout the month, expect to see Step One Automotive Group team members spreading holiday cheer to those in need.

"At Step One Automotive Group this is our favorite time of year. We get to go out as a team and make an impact in our communities. We cannot think of a better way to spend the month of December." - Maureen Bierman, Marketing Director, Step One Automotive Group

A full list of planned community event participation:

ALABAMA

December 6, 2023: First Responders Luncheon - Bessemer

December 8, 2023: Gift Baskets for Teachers Delivery - Bessemer High School

December 9, 2023: Bessemer Christmas Parade

December 11, 2023: Foundry Ministries Drop Off - Bessemer

December 15, 2023: Andalusia Community Christmas

December 16, 2023: Pictures with Santa - Bessemer

December 17, 2023: FBC First Kids - Andalusia

December 18, 2023: Covington Cares Delivery - Andalusia

December 22, 2023: Garrett Place Foster Home - Bessemer

FLORIDA

December 5, 2023: Hope for the Holidays - Buick GMC Cadillac PNS + Alfa Romeo PNS

December 7-8, 2023: St Jude Rocks! Telethon - Cumulus Radio Station

December 8-9, 2023: Winter Wonderland with Fort Walton Beach Police Department

December 8-10, 2023: Christmas Memories with the Fort Walton Beach Community Chorus

December 9, 2023: Carz for Kidz :Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FWB + Street Pedatorz Toys for Tots Event

December 11, 2023: Subaru Christmas Angel Holiday Gift donation with Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

December 12, 2023: OCSO Christmas Angel pick up from CDJRF Crestview

December 12, 2023: OCSO Christmas Angel pick up from Ford Crestview

December 16, 2023: Santa's Firehouse Cruz Through Toy Drive

December 18, 2023: Buick GMC Cadillac Fort Walton Beach Drive For PAWS Pet Supply Donation Delivery

December 20, 2023: Pryor Middle School Christmas Wish Program

December 22, 2023: Santa's Firehouse Cruz Through Toy Drive Party

GEORGIA

December 7, 2023: Economic Opportunity Advancement Center (E.O.A.)

December 11, 2023: West Broad Street YMCA

December 12, 2023: St. Josephs Chandler Community Center

December 13, 2023: Otis Brock Elementary School

December 14, 2023: Brunswick Relay For Life

December 15, 2023: TBoys & Girls Club Brunswick

December 19, 2023: Habitat For Humanity

December 20, 2023: Brunswick Community Church (Shoeboxes Of Hope)

December 21, 2023: Emmaus House In Store Collection (South/North)

About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group owns 20 new car dealerships in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 17 brands, including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Nissan, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati. Step One Automotive Group also owns two standalone pre-owned operations, three wholesale parts operations, and one rental car operation.

For more information, visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com

