Montag, 04.12.2023
Jetzt auf die Lithium-Gewinneraktien in den USA setzen!
WKN: A1W6ST | ISIN: BMG067231032
04.12.23
13,50013,62019:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.12.2023 | 19:34
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Addition to the Board of Directors

Bermuda, December 4, 2023

Avance Gas Holding Ltd ("Avance Gas" or the "Company") announces that Will Homan-Russell has today been elected as a new board member in the Company.

Will Homan-Russell is an experienced professional investor in the maritime sector, currently serving as Chief Investment Officer of UK based WMC Capital Ltd., where he co-founded Albemarle Shipping Fund. From 2003 to 2018 he worked for Tufton Oceanic Limited, a fund management company specializing in investments in the maritime and energy sectors. Mr. Homan-Russell has served as a board member of SFL Corporation Ltd. since July 2022. He holds a MA in Mathematics from Oxford University and an MSc. in Finance from London Business School.

For further queries, please contact:
Media contact:
Øystein Kalleklev, CEO
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

Investor and Analyst contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

ABOUT AVANCE GAS
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns twenty LPG ships consisting of fourteen modern VLGCs on water as well as two dual fuel LPG VLGCs for delivery in early 2024 and now four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com (https://nor01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avancegas.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7Crandi.navdal%40avancegas.com%7C8fc9099875484946358a08dbf4a7f58b%7C73cb7203e06f49e08fa31680d8406af5%7C1%7C0%7C638372774432522159%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Dt7tpmztH%2B5PJVxySNQvskAYRZD4CxJowrrK2ahqwlo%3D&reserved=0).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


