Montag, 04.12.2023
WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
04.12.23
09:08 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.12.2023 | 22:34
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DBV Technologies S.A.: Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2023


Information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of November 30, 2023

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date


Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
11/30/2023

96,431,770

Total gross of voting rights: 96,431,770



Total net* of voting rights: 96,186,256

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eff2d44b-0113-4593-b377-2d8a87f86a1a)

