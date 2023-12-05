

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T plans to lead the United States in commercial scale open radio access network or Open RAN deployment. The move, in collaboration with Ericsson, will further the telecommunications industry efforts and help build a more robust ecosystem of network infrastructure providers and suppliers, the companies said in a statement.



AT&T's spend could approach about $14 billion over the 5-year term of the contract with Ericsson.



AT&T's Open RAN plan is for 70% of its wireless network traffic to flow across open-capable platforms by late 2026. The company expects to have fully integrated Open RAN sites operating in coordination with Ericsson and Fujitsu, starting in 2024. This move away from closed proprietary interfaces will enable rapid scaling and management of mixed supplier hardware at each cell site.



Beginning in 2025, AT&T will scale the Open RAN environment throughout its wireless network in coordination with multiple suppliers such as Corning Incorporated, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, Fujitsu, and Intel.



Ericsson will leverage its USA 5G Smart Factory in Lewisville, Texas in the manufacture of 5G equipment for this contract.



