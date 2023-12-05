OpenWay Group: JIVF partners with OpenWay for game-changing fintech transformation

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JACCS International Vietnam Finance Company Ltd. (JIVF), a prominent Japanese name in Vietnam's credit finance sector listed among the Top 20 of "Vietnam's Leading Famous Brands", has announced a strategic fintech transformation in partnership with OpenWay. JIVF completed the transition of its credit portfolio, migrating to OpenWay's Way4 digital payment software platform. This step solidifies the company's quest for leadership in the market and emphasizes its firm commitment to quickly launching unique payment services and ensure a digital-first customer experience.

Mr Taniguchi Noboru, General Director of JIVF, shared, "Our partnership with OpenWay has transformed our business. The new JIVF payment system built on the highly configurable Way4 platform with its integrated online back- and front-office operations, ensures a digital-first customer experience. We're now equipped to offer more options faster for our customers."

Rudy Gunawan, Managing Director of OpenWay Asia, added, "At OpenWay, our clients' needs always come first. We truly appreciate our collaboration with the JIVF team and are proud of the work we achieved together, especially during the challenging migration of three billing credit card cycles and the handling of unstructured data within a tight timeframe. Our commitment goes beyond providing advanced technology; we ensure local support backed by global expertise through our hubs in Vietnam, Asia, and all over the world."

JIVF's migration to the modern Way4-based payment platform represents a significant milestone, facilitating the rapid launch of customized credit products and seamless cross-border payment solutions. This transformation opens up new avenues for innovation, adaptation, and scalability, allowing JIVF to swiftly introduce a range of distinctive services around payment cards, digital wallets, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options.

OpenWay is renowned for its exceptional software solutions in card issuing, merchant acquiring, and payment switching, scalable across any geography. It stands as a trusted global partner for tier 1/2 financial institutions and ambitious startups. Companies who have transitioned to Way4 find themselves at the forefront of innovative digital payments with accelerated product launches and a substantial surge in transaction volumes. Way4, functioning as a genuine online payment platform, delivers a fully end-to-end, digital-first customer experience. Its unique payment core ensures seamless online accounting and the high availability of JIVF's systems.

