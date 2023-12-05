

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 10:30 pm ET in the early Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its monetary policy decision. The RBA is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent.



Ahead of the RBA decision, the Australian dollar fell against its major rivals.



As of 10:25 pm ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 0.6603 against the U.S. dollar, 97.17 against the yen, 1.6414 against the euro and 1.0734 against the NZ dollar.



