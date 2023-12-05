Moleac Pte Ltd: Moleac's NeuroAiDII Improves Post-Concussion Symptoms, Quality of Life, and Mood after a Mild Traumatic Brain Injury

With its targeted multimodal approach, NeuroAiDII offers a broad range of therapeutic benefits to TBI patients.

NeuroAiDII was well-tolerated by TBI patients with a favourable safety profile.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moleac announced promising results from the SAMURAI double-blind study in patients with mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) receiving a 6-month course of NeuroAiDII. In the study, the NeuroAiDII group showed significant improvement in their post-concussion symptoms, quality of life and mood, compared to those in the placebo group.

Presented by Professor Valery Feigin at the World Congress of Neurology, last October in Montreal, these results expand the list of therapeutic benefits of NeuroAiDII observed in previous clinical trials conducted on TBI patients, and confirm its favourable safety profile1, 2, 3.

In the SAMURAI study, mTBI patients underwent a series of tests assessing various types of impairments and their recovery over time. For cognition, a self-assessment was done by the patient using a computerized scale, the Computerized Neurocognitive Assessment-Vital Signs (CNS-VS). For post-concussion symptoms, quality of life and mood, the tests were conducted by the investigators using 3 different scales: the Rivermead Post-Concussion Symptoms Questionnaire (RPQ), the Quality of Life after Brain Injury (QOLIBRI) scale, and the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS) respectively.

While the improvement of CNS-VS self-assessment score was not different between groups at the 6-month and 9-month time points with a surprising improvement in the placebo group, the assessments performed by investigators showed highly statistically significant benefits of NeuroAiDII over placebo at both 6-month and 9-month time point, and on the 3 scales. These positive results reflect the durable benefits provided by NeuroAiDII, even after treatment discontinuation.

"Persistent symptoms following a TBI can severely affect a patient's day-to-day life. Following the pilot study BRAINS1, we are further encouraged by SAMURAI, illustrating the wide spectrum of benefits provided by NeuroAiDII in helping patients to achieve a holistic recovery in the physical, cognitive and emotional aspects," said David Picard, CEO of Moleac.

Professor Feigin added, "The trial showed that although NeuroAid did not significantly improved cognitive functioning in post mild traumatic brain injury individuals, it significantly reduced various other complaints associated with the injury (lightheadedness, headaches, dizziness, anxiety, depression etc) and improved overall health-related quality of life after mTBI. I have no doubts that, when indicated, millions of individuals with mTBI could benefit from using NeuroAid to alleviate their post-injury symptoms."

TBI is an injury caused by a mechanical impact on the brain or skull or by the penetration of objects into the skull. Damage and death of brain cells often lead to neurological and cognitive deficits. The global incidence of TBI is about 50 to 60 million new events each year, with mTBI representing more than 90% of all TBI4. After one year, 20% to over 30% of mTBI patients continue to experience clinically significant sequelae and over 80% remain symptomatic5. Persistent deficits can highly affect one's ability to live independently5. Moreover, these physical, cognitive, and emotional symptoms may persist for a long time6,7. This represents an urgent need for TBI treatment to not only treat physical symptoms but to positively impact the psychological and emotional well-being of the patients.

Dr. Sylvain Durrleman, Head of Medical Affairs at Moleac, commented, "Recovery from TBI is complex and multidimensional. With its multimodal mechanism of action, NeuroAiDII is well-suited for TBI recovery, showing positive clinical impacts on physical symptoms and important parameters of the quality of life."

On how the results may contribute to clinical practice in the disease area, Dr. Durrleman added, "We hope the results are meaningful to both healthcare practitionners and patients, further demonstrating the benefit of NeuroAiDII in promoting recovery processes."

For more information, please visit www.neuroaid.com.

About NeuroAiDII

NeuroAiDII is a scientifically-researched formulation containing 9 natural herbal ingredients, recommended for patients with established deficits to boost their recovery after a traumatic brain injury.

About Moleac

Moleac is a biopharmaceutical company committed to helping patients and families reconnect with their lives. Headquartered in Singapore, we are dedicated to developing scientifically proven innovative formulations that bridge therapeutic gaps and address unmet needs of patients with neurological conditions such as stroke, traumatic brain injuries and dementia.

Moleac's flagship product NeuroAiDII benefits more than 40,000 patients in over 35 countries every year.

For more information, please visit www.moleac.com.

Contact Details

Name of Press Contact: Clement Dif

Phone: +65 6211 3710

Email: communication@moleac.com