

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 10:30 pm ET in the early Asian session on Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its monetary policy decision. The RBA kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 4.35 percent, as expected.



After the RBA decision, the Australian dollar fell further against its major rivals.



As of 10:34 pm ET, the Australian dollar was trading at 0.6586 against the U.S. dollar, 96.94 against the yen, 1.6460 against the euro and 1.0716 against the NZ dollar.



