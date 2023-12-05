3D Animation Market to Reach $72.8 Billion by 2032 at 14.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in use of visual effects in movies, rise in demand for high-quality content by consumers, and adoption of cloud for animation drive the growth of the global 3D animation market.

NEW CASTLE, Del., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "3D Animation Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Others), Technology (3D Modelling, Motion Graphics, 3D Rendering, Visual Effects, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Education, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Construction & Manufacturing, Retail, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032." According to the report, the global 3D animation industry generated $19.5 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $72.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Surge in use of visual effects in movies and rise in demand for high-quality content by consumers drive the growth of the market. In addition, adoption of cloud-based animation propels the growth of the 3D animation market. However, the presence of free and open-source animation software and lack of capital investment, government support, and high privacy risk hamper the growth of the 3D animation market. Furthermore, integration of virtual reality (VR) technology for visual effects is expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the 3D animation market during the forecast period.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6340

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $19.53 Billion Market Size in 2032 $72.83 Billion CAGR 14.2 % No. of Pages in Report 473 Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Surge in use of visual effects in movies Rise in demand for high-quality content by consumers Adoption of cloud-based animation Opportunities Integration of virtual reality (VR) technology for visual effects Restraints Presence of free and open-source animation software and lack of capital investment Lack of capital investment, government support and high privacy risk

Buy this Complete Report (495 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3d-animation-market/purchase-options

The solution segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2022 accounting for two-thirds of share of the global 3D animation market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period., as it provides relevant 3D dimensional tools to edit videos and special effects to make the entire visual experience more appealing for the users and audiences. However, the service segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2022 to 2032, as it is cheaper alternative as compared to in building and buying a solution. In addition, there are a lot of third-party organizations that provide 3D animation services.

The on-premise segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the largest market share in 2022 accounting for less than two-thirds of share of the global 3D animation market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period., owing to increase in popularity and requirement of VFX technology. However, the cloud segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2032, owing to high demand for cloud infrastructure due to increase in hybrid work culture. In addition, increase in technological advancements is resulting in large volumes of data generation.

The technology segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By technology, the 3D modelling segment held the largest market share in 2022 accounting for one-third of share of the global 3D animation market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the large presence of key players and technologically advanced capabilities. However, the visual effects segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to large demand among the audience and users for special visual effects seamless experience.

The industry vertical segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By industry vertical, the media and entertainment segment held the largest market share in 2022 accounting for nearly two-fifths of share of the global 3D animation market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the large use of 3D visual techniques in the media and entertainment segment to improve the customer experience. However, the healthcare market is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 16.0% from 2022 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand for advanced 3D representation of human body to execute more efficient surgeries in the healthcare segment.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2022 accounting for more than one-third of share of the global 3D animation market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand and use of 3D animation technology in movies and the gaming industry to provide seamless and thrilling experiences to users and audiences. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to large volume of movies made in the region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6340

Leading Market Players: -

Adobe Systems Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Newtek Inc.

Pixologic Inc.

The Foundry VisionMongers Ltd.

Maxon Computer

NVIDIA Corporation

SideFX Software

Zco Corporation

Corel Corporation

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Cloud Computing Services Market Expected to Reach $2044.6 Billion by 2032

Virtual Event Platforms Market Expected to Reach $83.8 Billion by 2032

Demand Side Platform (DSP) System Market Expected to Reach $228.4 Billion by 2032

Cloud Data Security Market Expected to Reach $27.4 Billion by 2032

Artificial Neural Network Market Expected to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3d-animation-market-to-reach-72-8-billion-by-2032-at-14-2-cagr-allied-market-research-302005584.html