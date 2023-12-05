DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 05-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05 December 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 04 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,000 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.280 GBP1.096 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.270 GBP1.086 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.273746 GBP1.091222

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 656,816,020 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2381 1.280 XDUB 08:43:16 00067990437TRLO0 2054 1.270 XDUB 09:36:13 00067992267TRLO0 2473 1.272 XDUB 09:36:13 00067992268TRLO0 1258 1.274 XDUB 14:58:59 00068001751TRLO0 1253 1.272 XDUB 15:03:53 00068001963TRLO0 581 1.272 XDUB 15:27:33 00068002808TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2194 109.40 XLON 08:57:44 00067991016TRLO0 2180 108.60 XLON 09:06:38 00067991411TRLO0 198 108.60 XLON 09:06:38 00067991412TRLO0 847 109.60 XLON 13:51:31 00067998871TRLO0 1312 109.60 XLON 13:51:31 00067998872TRLO0 1857 109.00 XLON 15:03:54 00068001965TRLO0 1412 109.00 XLON 15:33:40 00068003017TRLO0

