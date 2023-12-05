

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of Swiss drug major Roche Group (RHHBY), Tuesday announced positive results from the Phase III INAVO120 study of the combination of inavolisib with palbociclib and fulvestrant as a potential first-line treatment option in metastatic breast cancer.



The study met its primary end point of progression-free survival when the combination of inavolisib, fulvestrant and palbociclib was administered to patients with PIK3CA-mutated, hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-negative, endocrine-resistant, locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.



The results were statistically significant, and displayed clinically meaningful improvement compared to palbociclib and fulvestrant alone. As per the company, overall survival data were immature at this time, but a clear positive trend has been observed and follow-up will continue to the next analysis.



'The inavolisib combination was well tolerated and the adverse events were consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual study treatments, with no new safety signals observed,' the company said in a statement.



Inavolisib is an oral therapy with high in vitro potency and selectivity for PI3K inhibition with the ability to trigger the breakdown of the mutant PI3K protein. PIK3CA mutations can lead to mutated PI3K protein which in turn may contribute to uncontrolled tumor growth and resistance to endocrine-based treatment.



According to the company, inavolisib may provide well-tolerated, durable disease control and potentially improved outcomes for people with HR-positive/HER2-negative, PIK3CA-mutated advanced breast cancer.



Further, the company said that Inavolisib is currently being investigated in three Phase III clinical studies in people with PIK3CA-mutated metastatic breast cancer in various combinations.



On Monday, Roche shares closed at 246.30 CHF up 2.80% in Switzerland.



