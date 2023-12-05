

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L), a rental and leasing equipment manufacturer, on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenue for the first half of the year.



Further, the company lifted its revenue guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.



Half yearly profit before tax increased 5 percent to $1,250 million from $1,185 million of last year.



After tax, earnings grew 6 percent to $941.4 million or 214.2 cents per share from 891.2 million or 201.6 cents per share of the previous year.



Excluding items, profit before tax was $1,312 million compared to $1,243 million of the prior year.



Adjusted earnings after tax were 225.8 cents per share compared to earnings of 212.2 cents per share, over a year ago.



Revenue jumped 16 percent to $5,573 million from $4,796 million last year.



Looking forward to the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company now expects revenue to be in the range of 13 percent to 16 percent higher than the previous guidance of 11 percent to 13 percent. The revised outlook is based on robust demand in North America supported by increasing number of mega projects and recent legislative acts.



Additionally, the company declared an interim dividend of 15.75 cents per share 5 percent higher than 15 cents of the previous year. The dividend is payable on February 8, 2024 to shareholders of record on January 12, 2024.



On Monday, Ashtead shares had closed at 4920 pence, up 0.39% on the London Stock Exchange.



