LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Plc (SNR.L), a maker of high technology components and systems, said on Tuesday that it has bagged a new contract for the supply of Boeing 787 vertical fin detail parts to the UAE-based Strata Manufacturing PJSC.
The new contract agreed with Strata is around $12 million over the seven-year term of the award.
The deliveries have commenced in November 2023 with series manufacturing being undertaken at Senior Aerospace's facility in Chonburi, Thailand or SAT.
Boeing-approved SAT makes vertical fin aluminium structures, utilizing Senior's engineering and technology expertise.
