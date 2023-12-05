

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Plc (SNR.L), a maker of high technology components and systems, said on Tuesday that it has bagged a new contract for the supply of Boeing 787 vertical fin detail parts to the UAE-based Strata Manufacturing PJSC.



The new contract agreed with Strata is around $12 million over the seven-year term of the award.



The deliveries have commenced in November 2023 with series manufacturing being undertaken at Senior Aerospace's facility in Chonburi, Thailand or SAT.



Boeing-approved SAT makes vertical fin aluminium structures, utilizing Senior's engineering and technology expertise.



