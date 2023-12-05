

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a trading update, Drax Group plc (DRX.L) said it continues to deliver a strong system support and generation performance. The UK generation assets - backed up by its integrated global biomass supply chain - have performed well, Drax Group said.



Drax continues to expect full year adjusted EBITDA and the Electricity Generator Levy for 2023 to be in line with analysts' consensus estimates. Drax continues to assess options for capital investment, further returns to shareholders and the repurchase or retirement of debt.



Drax will report full year results on 29 February 2024.



