CorWave, a French company that develops and manufactures innovative cardiac assist devices, announces the appointment of Fairuz Hasni as Vice President Human Resources. Fairuz Hasni has over twenty years of experience in industrial companies. She will support CorWave in the development of its HR functions and in its next stages of growth.

Before joining CorWave, Fairuz Hasni served as the Director of Human Resources and was a member of the Executive Committee at the Wheat Division (2,500 employees and operations in 24 factories spanning 11 countries) of InVivo, a global group specializing in the agri-food industry with €10 billion in sales. A seasoned HR professional, Fairuz graduated from the Universities of Poitiers and Tours, and began her career in 2003 as a recruitment consultant. She later assumed the role of Human Resources Manager at the Etex Group (€2 billion sales), a global manufacturer of building materials, where she notably took part in the integration of Siniat (ex- "Lafarge Plâtres") post M&A. She then joined Motul Group, a leading engine lubricant specialty company, where she modernized the HR function. In 2015, Fairuz joined Rector Lesage (€270 million sales), a family-owned group specializing in concrete prefabrication, as Group HR and Safety Director and a member of the Management Committee.

Joining CorWave's Executive Committee as Vice President of Human Resources, Fairuz will leverage her diverse industrial HR experience gained in various companies to support the company's growth, particularly during this crucial phase following the opening of its manufacturing facility in Clichy.

Fairuz Hasni, Vice President Human Resources, states: "I am very pleased to join CorWave at this pivotal moment in its history. The commitment of CorWave's teams is crucial to the success of our project, dedicated to serving heart failure patients."

"I am delighted to welcome Fairuz to our management team as Vice President Human Resources" comments Louis de Lillers, CorWave's CEO. "Fairuz has accumulated over twenty years of experience in human resources, primarily in the manufacturing sector. Her contributions focus on optimizing HR functions and supporting growth phases, highlighting her ability to align HR strategies with organizational goals. Her expertise, developed within international industrial companies of varying sizes (from SMEs to major groups), will be a significant asset as CorWave strives to become a global leader in cardiac assist devices.

About CorWave:

CorWave is a French company that develops and manufactures innovative cardiac assist devices. The CorWave undulating membrane is a breakthrough technology that differs from today's commercially available left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) by its physiological operation, designed to mimic a pulse and blood flow rates similar to those of a healthy heart. Ultimately, CorWave's membrane pump technology is expected to reduce the complications associated with current devices and improve the management of heart failure patients. A member of the French Tech 120, CorWave was founded in 2012 by the start-up studio MD Start and is funded by renowned investors including Bpifrance, Exor Ventures, EIC Fund, Financière Arbevel, M&L Healthcare, Novo Holdings, Seventure Partners, Sofinnova Partners, Ysios Capital and Vlerick Group. The company has secured over €80 million in equity capital and employs over eighty people.

For more information: www.corwave.com twitter.com/corwave www.linkedin.com/company/corwave

This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement no. 954151.

The SPI fund's investment in CorWave is part of the France 2030 program.

CorWave's R&D program is supported by the French government through the Programme d'investissements d'avenir (PIA).

CorWave's industrialization program is supported by the Paris Region through the "Relance Industrie" call for projects.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205421648/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Taddeo

Camille Duchiron

+33 6 50 52 44 43

camille.duchiron@taddeo.fr