Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist (US10 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.6098 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4310842 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN Sequence No.: 289653

December 05, 2023 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)