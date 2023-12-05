DJ Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc (FEDF LN) Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Fed Funds US Dollar Cash UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 112.258 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 946164 CODE: FEDF LN ISIN: LU1233598447 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1233598447 Category Code: NAV TIDM: FEDF LN Sequence No.: 289634 EQS News ID: 1789179 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2023 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)