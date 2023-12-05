

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's (MARS.L) reported a fiscal year statutory loss before tax of 20.7 million pounds compared to profit of 163.4 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 1.5 pence compared to profit of 21.4 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased to 35.5 million pounds from 27.7 million pounds, last year. Underlying earnings per share was 5.1 pence compared to 4.3 pence.



For the 52 weeks ended 30 September 2023, revenue increased by 9.1% to 872.3 million pounds. Total retail sales in the managed and franchised pubs for the 52-week period were up 9.8% on last year, and like-for-like retail sales for the year as a whole were up 10.1%.



The Group noted that no dividends will be paid in respect of financial year 2023.



The Group reported positive current trading, with like-for-like sales since year end up 7.4%.



