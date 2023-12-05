DJ Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (GEND LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Dec-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.8228 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4089757 CODE: GEND LN ISIN: LU1691909508 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GEND LN Sequence No.: 289710 EQS News ID: 1789333 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 05, 2023 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)