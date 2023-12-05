Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - Canadian-based, precision-agriculture company HerdWhistle Technologies Incorporated (HerdWhistle) announced today that it has reached agreement with Impresario Partners which will become a strategic commercial and networking partner globally.

HerdWhistle CEO Jack Behan commented: "We are excited at having executed this innovative agreement with Impresario Partners, this initiative builds on an already strong relationship with Mr George Moen and our founder, COO Adam Morand. George has also agreed to join our Advisory Board, his business acumen and comprehensive network will add a great deal to an already stellar group of advisors."

"Impresario Partners have an established network 'par excellence' with a proven track record of success in commercializing innovation and technology in developing countries particularly in Africa; they are an ideal partner for HerdWhistle Technologies Incorporated as they connect real farmers with technology and funding. We are very excited about them opening up new markets for us in the coming months. Nigeria is a one of those countries and it is a country of huge potential for our technology and indeed for all types of livestock farmers even those with a few animals. Nigeria has over 220 million people to feed and a staggering 58 million goats and sheep, 14 million cattle and 3.5 million pigs. The strong links that Impresario Partners also have in Uganda will assist our growth not only there but as a local office to enable our products to reach significant numbers of buffalo, dairy cows and beef animals in neighbouring countries of Sudan (32 million head), Ethiopia (65 million head), Kenya (22 million head) and Tanzania (34 million head)."

George Moen, one of two founding partners at Impresario Partners said, "I have had the advantage of following HerdWhistle and its development of its innovative technology from its inception. The international team of C-Suite along with their Advisors that has been assembled is world class. Impresario through its international network can immediately assist in HerdWhistle's global expansion plans in a significant way."

Nicholas Jeffery, the other founding partner at Impresario added, "HerdWhistle is the first manifestation of our 'Farm as a Service' platform, demonstrating that IOT and Web3 can have a real impact even at a community farm level. Early engagement at the ministry and farm cooperative level in numerous countries worldwide is exciting. HerdWhistle will be the paradigm shift in animal husbandry, health, and production yields."

About HerdWhistle Technologies Inc.

HerdWhistle sells proprietary next generation electronic livestock identification and traceability hardware whilst aggregating data from all devices and disparate data sources to deliver competitive advantages for livestock producers. HerdWhistle is a livestock technology company that provides producers with clear visibility and data-driven decisions to improve performance. See https://www.herdwhistle.com for more information.

About Impresario Partners

Impresario Partners International is a global consulting business that offers a unique circle of services: Insight, Innovation, Influence, and Investment. The company specializes in providing commercial and financial solutions for businesses that operate in the intersection of IoT and Web3 with specific vertical markets such as property, financial services, and natural resources. Impresario Partners has a team of experienced and qualified partners who can help clients with digital transformation, communication, operations, and investment banking. The company aims to drive business turnaround and growth in the IoT space and create value for its stakeholders. See https://www.impresariopartners.com for more information.

Investor Inquiries: HerdWhistle Technologies Inc. investors@herdwhistle.com (587) 943-4404

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189762