Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: New equity rights for trading, JonDeTech Sensors AB TO2 and TO3 (627/23)

At the request of JonDeTech Sensors AB, JonDeTech Sensors AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 6, 2023. Security name: JonDeTech option rights TO2 ------------------------------------------- Short name: JDT TO2 ------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020998995 ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 313731 ------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 0.006 - 0.05 per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) option rights gives the right to subscribe for One (1) new share in JonDeTech Sensors AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: January 12 - 26, 2024 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: January 23, 2024 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- At the request of JonDeTech Sensors AB, JonDeTech Sensors AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 6, 2023. Security name: JonDeTech option rights TO3 ------------------------------------------- Short name: JDT TO3 ------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020999001 ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 313732 ------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 0.006 - 0.06 per share ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) option rights gives the right to subscribe for One (1) new share in JonDeTech Sensors AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: October 2 - 16, 2024 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: October 11, 2024 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 (0)8 121 576 90.