Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Eine Superspirale beschleunigt sich! Zudem ist Gold als Absicherung gefragt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 813516 | ISIN: US6311031081 | Ticker-Symbol: NAQ1
Tradegate
05.12.23
09:04 Uhr
51,70 Euro
-0,22
-0,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NASDAQ INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NASDAQ INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,6852,0010:23
51,6852,0010:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.12.2023 | 10:10
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq, Inc.: nuam exchange and Nasdaq Form Strategic Technology Partnership to Develop New Marketplace in Latin America

Nasdaq's institutional grade infrastructure to underpin creation of a single market for the three countriesofChile, Perú, and Colombia

Flexible and scalable technology will help develop sophisticated, global capital markets ecosystem

NEW YORK and SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) and nuam exchange (Chilean Stock Exchanges: NUAM) formed by the merger of Santiago, Lima, and Colombia stock exchanges, today announced a strategic technology partnership that will underpin the integration, development, and expansion of the new marketplace in Latin America.

nuam exchange is seeking to establish a unique, open, and transformative market that can strengthen its domestic economies, whilst scaling to become a leading global exchange group. It is aiming to offer a truly integrated market across multiple asset classes and market infrastructures, broadening its range of products and services as it expands.

Nasdaq welcomes the opportunity to partner with nuam exchange, providing a flexible and scalable technology platform capable of supporting the exchange's ambitious growth trajectory. As a provider of mission-critical technology to more than 130 financial market infrastructures globally, Nasdaq's technology will be a powerful means of developing the new exchange group and ensuring the fairness, resilience, and performance of its marketplace.

By standardizing access to the market through standard industry APIs, nuam exchange will significantly improve the ease and cost of access. In addition, safeguards in the form of risk controls will help ensure quality and trust in the market, together helping to attract larger, global participants, and strengthening liquidity.

"This strategic and technological partnership gives us the ability to position nuam exchange on a world-class stage for the operation of the new market we are creating. Having Nasdaq's technology, reliability, and experience will take us to the next level in this integration process," said Juan Pablo Córdoba, CEO at nuam exchange.

"The combination of Nasdaq's institutional grade technology and the consolidation of three leading Latin American exchanges is an exciting prospect," said Tal Cohen, Co-President, Nasdaq. "Global capital markets are increasingly demanding resilient and robust technology, capable of withstanding ever-greater volatility and volume. Well-functioning, trusted markets are critical to inclusive growth and prosperity, and we are pleased to support the ongoing development of nuam exchange in Latin America."

About nuam exchange

nuam exchange (Chilean Stock Exchanges: NUAM) is the first multi-country merger of stock exchanges comprising the Chilean, Colombian and Peruvian markets, aiming to standardize the conditions and rules of operations in the three countries, while adhering to the highest international standards, and thus attracting foreign investment flows with greater strength and confidence to improve the lives of the citizens in Chile, Colombia and Peru. We believe that the merger will position our company as a key player in the global market infrastructure industry. To learn more about the company, visit us at www.nuamx.com

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq.

nuam Media Contact:
Andrea Soto
+56974480447
asoto@bolsadesantiago.com

Nasdaq Media Contact:
Andrew Hughes
+44

-NDAQG-


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.