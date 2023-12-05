PoE Switches Market to Reach $10,555.04 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 10.24% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The PoE switches market is driven by several factors, including the increase in adoption of IP-based devices, the need for centralized power management, the rising demand for smart home devices, and the development of innovative PoE applications.

Wilmington, Del., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "PoE Switches Market by Type (Managed PoE switches and Unmanaged PoE switches), Port Count (4-8 ports, 9-16 ports, 17-24 ports, 25-48 ports, and 48 above), and End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global PoE switches industry generated $4,017.54 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $10,555.04 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.24% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The PoE switches market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period. This growth is driven by an increase in the adoption of IP-based devices, a need for centralized power management, and a rise in demand for smart home devices. Additionally, the development of innovative PoE applications is expected to further benefit the market. However, it is important to note that the higher initial cost of PoE switches is expected to present a significant restraint to the market growth during this forecast period.

The Unmanaged PoE Switches Segment garnered the Majority Share in 2022

Based on type, the unmanaged PoE switches segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total revenue in the global PoE switches market, primarily due to their ease of use, affordability, and growing demand in small businesses and smart home applications. However, the managed PoE switches segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 15.02% from 2023 to 2032, driven primarily by the increase in demand for advanced network management features, heightened security needs, and the growth in the integration of IoT and smart devices in complex network environments.

The 4-8 Ports Segment is anticipated to Dominate in Terms of Revenue during the Forecast Period

Based on the port count, the 4-8 ports segment accounted for one-third of the total revenue in the global PoE switches industry and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.38% from 2023 to 2032. The key drivers for this growth include increase in the adoption of small-scale network solutions in small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), home offices, and remote work setups, attributed to their affordability, compact size, and ease of use.

The Residential Segment is Projected to Retain a Major Share by 2032

Based on end use, the residential segment emerged as the market leader in the global PoE switches market in 2022, holding more than two-fifths of the market share. This remarkable growth is primarily due to the rapid adoption of smart home technologies and the increasing demand for home automation solutions that offer convenience and enhanced security. However, the commercial segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.22% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the escalating demand for advanced network infrastructure in commercial spaces to support the growing integration of IoT devices and smart technologies.

North America to Maintain its Dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America dominated the PoE switches market revenue in 2022, representing more than one-third of the global market share. This dominance is primarily due to its advanced technological infrastructure, high adoption rates of IoT and smart devices, and the presence of leading industry players in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 11.88% from 2023 to 2032, due to rapid technological advancements, the expansion of digital infrastructure, increase in adoption of IoT devices, and the growth in emphasis on smart city and industrial automation projects.

Leading Market Players:

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Allied Telesis, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Digi-Key Corporation

D-Link Corporation

Maiwe Communication

Netgear Inc.

Patton LLC

TP-Link Corporation Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global PoE switches market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launches, and acquisitions to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Key Industry Development:

June 2023 - Advantech Co., Ltd. launched the EKI-8510G Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Ethernet switch. EKI-8510G obtained CC-Link IE TSN Class A & B certifications, enabling a wide variety of applications in industrial environments. TSN is the industrial communication technology that realizes the integration of information technology (IT) and operation technology (OT), bringing the benefits of time synchronization, high bandwidth, and reduced transmission latency.

July 2023 - Allied Telesis, Inc. launched the IE220 Series of industrial-grade switches ruggedized for enduring performance in harsh environments, such as those found in OT networks and outdoor installations.

September 2023 - Digi-Key launched PDS-204GCO. It is a next-generation outdoor Power over Ethernet (PoE) switch for smart cities. It allows Wi-Fi access points, security network cameras, and many other IoT devices to receive power and data over standard Ethernet cables, leaving network infrastructure completely unaltered.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

As per the PoE switches market outlook, this report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the PoE switches market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing PoE switches market opportunities.

The PoE switches Market Forecast research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the PoE switches market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global PoE switches market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and PoE switches Market growth strategies.

PoE Switches Key Segments:

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Type

managed PoE switches

unmanaged PoE switches

By Port Count

4-8 ports

9-16 ports

17-24 ports

25-48 ports

48 above

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arebia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

