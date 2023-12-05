Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.12.2023
Ist diese Lithium-Aktie das nächste 1.000%-Projekt?
05.12.2023 | 12:02
2-10 Home Buyers Warranty: 2-10 Reimagines Industry-Leading New Home Warranty Booklet

America's Trusted Warranty Administrator Leads the Charge in the Evolution of Housing

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty has reimagined its industry-leading new home warranty booklet, including updated performance standards to deliver better experiences for home builders, home buyers and homeowners.

"As a leader in our industry, 2-10 will continue to innovate, and our enhanced warranty booklet reflects our dedication to excellence," said Ryan O'Hara, CEO of 2-10. "As client expectations change, builders, buyers and homeowners can rest assured that 2-10 will continue to evolve to deliver America's most trusted new home warranty program."

The enhanced new home warranty booklet includes updated language regarding performance guidelines, a comprehensive home maintenance guide for homeowners and design enhancements for simpler use.

"We remain committed to providing the best experience for our builders and homeowners alike," said Kevin Miller, 2-10's Senior Vice President of New Home. "2023 has been a monumental year for 2-10's product enhancements, and we're immensely proud to continue innovating our products to offer the most comprehensive product suite in the industry."

2-10 offers warranty administration, risk mitigation strategies and post-closing customer support via Front Line Warranty Service to a wide range of industries, including single-family residential, multifamily residential, build to rent and light commercial. To experience the enhanced 2-10 new home warranty booklet, visit www.2-10.com/newhomewarranty today.

About 2-10

One in five new homes in the U.S. is enrolled in the industry-leading 2-10 New Home Warranty Program. Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over six million homes with our complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

Contact Information:

Lauren Miller
Associate Marketing Manager, New Home
lamiller@2-10.com
877-777-1344

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
