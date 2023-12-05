Anzeige
WKN: A1W1T4 | ISIN: FI4000058870 | Ticker-Symbol: 2A41
Frankfurt
05.12.23
09:21 Uhr
9,010 Euro
+0,140
+1,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKTIA BANK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKTIA BANK PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9709,12014:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.12.2023 | 12:10
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aktia Bank Plc: Change negotiations in Aktia Bank have ended


Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
05 December 2023 at 1.00 p.m.

Change negotiations in Aktia Bank have ended

The change negotiations under the Act on Co-operation within Undertakings initiated by Aktia Bank Plc on 6 November 2023 have ended. As a result, Aktia Bank will reorganise its operations and, as a consequence of this, reduce approximately 23 tasks instead of the initially estimated 35. Less than half of the redundancies concern the customer interface, while approximately one-third concern group functions. In connection with the changes, the duties of six employees are transformed into new roles. Some employees have been offered new tasks or roles. Therefore, the exact number of redundancies and changes will be known by the end of the year.

The aim of the change negotiations is to simplify and renew the organisation and its activities. In asset management, the objective is to improve customer experience and to develop and strengthen service models.

"We have developed our internal processes and systems within asset management, and the next step is to bring our specialised expertise even closer to the customer. As a wealth manager bank, we want to ensure that we always take care of the customer comprehensively and provide comprehensive advice. However, change negotiations are always challenging for the organisation. We will support the employees affected by the changes to the best of our ability," says Juha Hammarén, CEO of Aktia.

The changes have no direct consequences for our customers' investments or existing services and do not require any actions from customers."


Further information:
Mia Smeds, Director of Communications, tel. +358 44 546 0379, mia.smeds(a)aktia.fi


Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds also internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) 30 September 2023 amounted to EUR 13.3 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com



