SPEE3D Appoints New Chairman to its Board of Directors

Adam Lewis will bring engineering and manufacturing expertise to drive growth

Melbourne, Australia, Dec. 05, 2023, a leading metal additive manufacturing company, today announced the appointment of Adam Lewis as the Chairman of its Board of Directors. He is preceded by Grant Anderson, who will be retiring.

Adam has built a distinguished career and will bring that expertise to SPEE3D as the company looks to provide its patented cold spray additive manufacturing technology to customers worldwide. Adam was previously at McKinsey & Company for 20 years rising to Senior Partner of Australia and New Zealand. He served a wide range of clients worldwide with a focus on strategy and industrial and manufacturing engineering.

"We are delighted to have Adam Lewis lead our Board of Directors," said Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D. "With his extensive background in industrial manufacturing, Adam adds a valuable perspective that will enhance our capabilities and contribute tremendously to our success."

Adam holds a Bachelor of Engineering from Curtin University, Western Australia, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana. His career has included engineering roles at Randata, PKE Radio and TV broadcast technology, and the National Centre for Supercomputer Applications (USA).

"I'm honored to be joining SPEE3D as Chairman of the Board," said Adam Lewis. "I am looking forward to collaborating with the team at SPEE3D to help drive the continued success of this exciting, innovative company. SPEE3D's recent announcement of supplying 3D printers to Ukraine through the United States and Australian military is just one example of the growth this company is currently experiencing, and the powerful potential of its technology."

Adam has been an active investor and board member for over a decade. He currently serves as Chairman of Palette Pty Ltd, Chairman of Southern Innovation, Chairman of Deliciou Pty Ltd, Chairman of HPS Technology, and Board member of SelfWealth Pty Ltd and the State Library of Victoria, bringing a unique combination of leadership, vision, and expertise to the boardroom.

To learn more, visit www.spee3d.com .

About SPEE3D

SPEE3D is a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company dedicated to the research, development, and delivery of metal 3D printers and integrated systems utilizing its patented cold spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) technology. As a result, SPEE3D's product portfolio enables significantly faster production than traditional metal manufacturing for a wide range of metals, including copper, aluminum, stainless steel, and aluminum bronze.

Attachment