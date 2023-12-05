Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05
TO: PR NEWSWIRE
FROM: CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.
LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
DATE: 5 DECEMBER 2023
Result of General Meeting
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") announces that at a general meeting of the Company held earlier today, the resolutions to (i) cancel the amount standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account in order to create distributable reserves; and (ii) renew the Company's shareholder authority to buy back ordinary shares, were both approved by shareholders.
Details of the number of proxy votes cast on the resolutions will be published on the Company's website: www.capitalgearingtrust.com. A copy of the resolutions passed at the general meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
All enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com