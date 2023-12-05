Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 05

TO: PR NEWSWIRE

FROM: CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

DATE: 5 DECEMBER 2023

Result of General Meeting

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") announces that at a general meeting of the Company held earlier today, the resolutions to (i) cancel the amount standing to the credit of the Company's share premium account in order to create distributable reserves; and (ii) renew the Company's shareholder authority to buy back ordinary shares, were both approved by shareholders.

Details of the number of proxy votes cast on the resolutions will be published on the Company's website: www.capitalgearingtrust.com. A copy of the resolutions passed at the general meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

All enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com