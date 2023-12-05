Pulsar Helium Inc.: Pulsar Announces: Positive Seismic Survey Results Set the Stage for Upcoming Appraisal Well

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Pulsar Helium Inc. (TSXV:PLSR)(FRA:Y3K) ("Pulsar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that processing of the passive seismic survey at the Company's wholly owned Topaz helium project in Minnesota, is complete.

A significant and distinct shear wave velocity anomaly (velocity decrease) has been identified at the same depth (542 metres) where gas containing 10.5% helium was encountered in the LOD-6 discovery well. This dataset provides crucial, high-fidelity comprehension in relation to the gas reservoir geometry and potential size, substantiating existing findings.

This velocity anomaly is interpreted to represent the lithology which hosts the helium-bearing gas reservoir(s). The velocity anomaly persists to a depth of approximately 1,150 metres, giving it a vertical thickness of approximately 600 metres and covers an aerial extent of ~7 square kilometres. The vertical thickness of the velocity anomaly increases to the north-east to ~1km and is connected to another velocity decrease which dips and broadens towards the west, both directions remain open with their extent limited to that of the passive seismic survey array.

Above the LOD-6 gas discovery depth are flat lying geologic units with high shear wave velocity that are laterally continuous across the passive seismic survey area. The Company has access to the LOD-6 well drill core which has been re-logged and confirmed that these high shear wave velocity units consist of igneous rocks that are typically impermeable with exceptional gas sealing potential.

The appraisal well, named Jetstream#1, is scheduled for February 2024, and will be drilled within approximately 20 metres of the LOD-6 discovery well that flowed 10.5% helium. The well is designed to penetrate deeper than the 542 metre discovery depth with the objectives of re-entering and evaluating the gas zone, and determining whether any additional deeper reservoirs are present. All permits are in place for the appraisal well, the rig contract signed, and all site works completed.

The passive seismic survey observations are highly encouraging and validate its use to locate gas reservoir and cap rock lithologies within the Topaz helium project geological setting. The passive seismic data is now being interpreted in conjunction with FALCON gravity gradient and magnetic data that Pulsar acquired in 2022. Further updates will be provided in due course.

Passive seismic, formally referred to as ambient noise tomography (ANT), is a cost effective and non-invasive geophysical method employing background seismic noise, generated by human activities or natural sources, to generate 3D maps of subsurface structures. Through analyzing the variations in ambient noise propagation, geoscientists can measure details about the velocity and properties of geological bodies.

Pulsar's President & CEO, Thomas Abraham-James commented:

"The results of the passive seismic survey exceed our expectations. To see the velocity contrast at the depth where the discovery well intersected gas with 10.5% helium content is simply ideal. We are also buoyed by the vertical thickness of the interpreted reservoir host lithology and it being laterally continuous. This suggests that we are looking at a reservoir with the potential for regional scale. The team and I are now focused on successfully executing the appraisal well drilling program."

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR. Pulsar's portfolio consists of the Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each. For further information visit https://pulsarhelium.com, follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) https://twitter.com/pulsarhelium?lang=en and LinkedIn https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

On behalf Pulsar Helium Inc.

"Thomas Abraham-James"

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Thomas Abraham-James President,

CEO and Director Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (604) 599-0310

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (together, the "forward-looking statements") that may not be based on historical fact, including without limitation, statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions made by management of the Company in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as the factors we believe are appropriate. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements relating to: the expected drill date of Jetstream #1, the spudding of the appraisal well at Topaz, the prospective nature of the Topaz area and the commencement of drilling at Topaz and the expected results at Jetstream #1. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar+.com for further information.

SOURCE: Pulsar Helium Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/812951/pulsar-announces-positive-seismic-survey-results-set-the-stage-for-upcoming-appraisal-well