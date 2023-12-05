RadNet, Inc.: RadNet Launches a Pilot Inside Walmart of its New MammogramNow Offering

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services, today announces MammogramNow, an innovative screening mammography service set to debut at the Walmart Supercenter in Milford, Delaware, on December 8th. This pioneering initiative aims to enhance breast health awareness and accessibility, including the integration of cutting-edge DeepHealth® (deephealth.com) technology, into the Walmart Supercenter environment, providing women with convenient access to crucial breast cancer screening services.



MammogramNow at the Walmart Supercenter introduces a new model of breast health screening convenience. Harnessing state-of-the-art hardware and software technology, powered by DeepHealth Artificial Intelligence (AI), this program pursues an improved level of screening performance and promotes earlier detection. MammogramNow offers women access to RadNet's Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection service (www.myEBCDmammo.com), incorporating AI to optimize disease detection seamlessly during their visits, without extending their appointment time.

By placing the MammogramNow program within the Walmart Supercenter, RadNet and Walmart seek to make breast health screenings more accessible, encouraging proactive, community-based healthcare. As part of the pilot, RadNet will actively promote breast health education and awareness initiatives, providing the Milford community with essential information about breast health and the critical nature of regular screenings.

"With MammogramNow, we are endeavoring to improve population heath and encourage preventative care. We believe RadNet currently performs close to five percent of all mammograms in the United States annually, and the pilot with Walmart is designed to provide even greater, convenient access for women, driving better compliance with annual breast cancer screening guidelines," said RadNet President and Chief Executive Officer, Howard Berger, M.D. "The ability to offer leading-edge hardware, software and AI technologies in a non-traditional healthcare location, such as a highly-trafficked retail location like a Walmart Supercenter, could become a new paradigm for the future of consumer healthcare and preventative medicine."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the capabilities of the DeepHealth® technology, the DeepHealth® Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection service (EBCD) and the success of the pilot program with Walmart or any expansion of the program beyond the pilot, are expressions of our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, and anticipated future conditions, events and trends. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

About MammogramNow

MammogramNow is a proactive breast cancer screening program hosted at select Walmart Supercenter locations. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence along with the convenience of Walmart's retail spaces, the program aims to increase accessibility to screening mammography, so that women are empowered to prioritize their well-being.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of free-standing, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 366 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, including full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 9,000 employees.

For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better-anytime and anywhere-in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 230 million customers and members visit approximately 10,800 stores and clubs under 51 banners in 25 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.3 million associates worldwide.

About DeepHealth, Inc.

DeepHealth, Inc. uses machine learning to distill lifetimes of insights from medical experts into software to assist physicians. DeepHealth's mission is to enable the best care by providing products that clinicians and patients can trust through rigorous science and clinical integration. For more information, visit www.DeepHealth.com