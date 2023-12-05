NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics to Present New Data at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Highlighting Utility of RaDaR for Therapy Response

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, today announced new data highlighting its RaDaR® assay for minimal residual disease (MRD) will be presented at the 46th annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS).

RaDaR data will be presented during a Poster Spotlight Session featuring an updated analysis of the TRACER study, which assessed patients with early-stage breast cancer across multiple subtypes and the potential utility of using RaDaR in this setting, including for baseline detection, for monitoring therapy response in the neoadjuvant setting, and for post-operative recurrence monitoring.

"The TRACER data continues to demonstrate the value of RaDaR technology, especially in excellent baseline detection of circulating tumor DNA to facilitate therapy response monitoring before and during neoadjuvant therapy," said Vishal Sikri, President of Advanced Diagnostics at NeoGenomics. "Evaluating therapy response is essential to cancer care, enabling patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions that may improve cancer outcomes."

Details of NeoGenomics' presentations at SABCS 2023 are outlined below.

Wednesday, December 6, 7:00 AM

Longitudinal Neoadjuvant and Post-operative Evaluation of Circulating Tumor DNA in Early Breast Cancer using a Tumor-Informed Assay: Updated Analysis of the TRACER Cohort - Mitchell Elliott, MD, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University of Toronto, et al.

Wednesday, December 6, 5:00 PM

Novel Metrics of HER2 Heterogeneity in HER2-Positive and HER2-Low Breast Cancer via High Dimensional Multiplexed Immunofluorescence Spatial Profiling - Daniel G. Stover, MD, The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, et al.

NeoGenomics is also excited to announce receipt of the first samples from the SURVIVE clinical trial, a large multi-site, prospectively randomized study in collaboration with the University of Ulm, Germany, that utilizes RaDaR for recurrence monitoring and potential intervention across sub-types of breast cancer (NCT05658172).

About RaDaR® Technology

The RaDaR assay is a personalized, tumor-informed, highly sensitive technology that tracks a set of up to 48 tumor-specific variants in cell-free DNA (cfDNA) within a cancer patient's blood plasma. Built on the proven InVision platform, the personalized RaDaR assay has been designed to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence following curative intent or definitive treatment and early signs of relapse. MRD is the trace amounts of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) that remain after surgery or other cancer treatment. RaDaR has been validated for clinical use in breast, colorectal, head, and neck, as well as lung cancers.

The RaDaR workflow leverages proprietary algorithms to both create personalized RaDaR panels for each patient and analyze the results of a RaDaR test, all culminating in an exceptionally sensitive test with one of the industry's leading limit of detections (LODs) down to 0.001% eVAF.

The RaDaR assay is a laboratory-developed test (LDT) that has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA for use in the detection of MRD in early-stage cancer patients and has received the CE mark for the detection of MRD and recurrence. RaDaR is also available for pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies, and commercial entities in early through late-stage cancer development programs across various cancer types.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Advanced Diagnostic Division also serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development. NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

