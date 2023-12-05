IR Labs Inc.: irlabs Investor Relations Agency and New to the Street Join Forces to Boost Visibility for Canadian Companies in the US Market

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / irlabs, a leading Canadian investor relations firm, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with New to the Street, a media production company that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsors and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands. This partnership aims to provide Canadian companies dual listed in the US with enhanced visibility and exposure to the vast and dynamic US investor community.

As the landscape of international investments continues to evolve, Canadian companies with cross listings recognize the increasing importance of effectively marketing themselves to US investors and conveying their stories. The partnership between irlabs and New to the Street will empower these Canadian companies with the tools and mediums necessary to connect with a broader audience and tell their unique story.

"In today's competitive financial markets, it's crucial for Canadian companies to find new ways to reach US retail investors," said Alyssa Barry, Principal and Co-founder of irlabs. "There is no secret sauce to success in investor relations - it's all about expanding your reach and effectively sharing your company's story. This partnership with New to the Street allows us to do just that."

New to the Street has a strong track record of providing exposure to emerging companies through its financial television show, online platforms, and extensive network of investors and financial professionals. Through this collaboration, Canadian dual listed companies will gain access to a comprehensive suite of services, including broadcast exposure, digital marketing, and investor outreach.

"We are excited to team up with irlabs to help Canadian companies navigate the complex US market and connect with retail investors," commented Vince Caruso, CEO, Co-founder & Creator of New to the Street. "Our expertise in financial media and investor relations, combined with irlabs' experience in the Canadian market, will create a powerful synergy that benefits our clients."

This partnership between irlabs and New to the Street represents a strategic move towards strengthening the bridge between Canadian companies with a US cross listing and US investors. By leveraging the expertise and resources of both organizations, this collaboration will offer a holistic approach to enhancing visibility, attracting investment, and fostering growth for Canadian companies seeking to tap into the US market.

For further information about this partnership or to inquire about the services offered, please contact: happyinvestors@irlabs.ca.

ABOUT IR LABS INC.

Driving investor engagement through creativity, purpose and honest communication. Investor relations from every angle. We are industry and sector agnostic and support both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and corporate governance. For more information visit www.irlabs.ca.

ABOUT NEW TO THE STREET

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, New to The Street. Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newtothestreet.com/ & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-G2--mRQUw&t=14s.

