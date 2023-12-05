Catheter Precision, Inc. Presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 6, 2023

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American:VTAK) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 6, 2023. Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK) will be discussing VIVO, its innovative non-invasive, 3D mapping system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular cardiac arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and is commercially available in Europe. VIVO is designed to provide an innovative cost-effective solution for improving the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias among other company topics.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Chief Executive Officer in real time. Individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, are invited to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

David Jenkins, CEO will give a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event and he will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American:VTAK) will be presenting at 11:25am Eastern time for 30 minutes.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

About VIVO

Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and is commercially available in the EU.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products. Reincorporated as Ra Medical Systems, Inc. in Delaware in 2018, the Company changed its name to Catheter Precision, Inc. on August 17, 2023.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

