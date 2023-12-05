Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) ("Sphere 3D" or the "Company"), dedicated to becoming the leading carbon-neutral Bitcoin mining company is providing results of its Bitcoin mining operation for Nov 2023.

Key Highlights:

71.7 Bitcoin mined in November, up 4% from October and up 596% YoY.

Month-end operating hash rate was 1.3 EH/s, flat from October and up 13X YoY.

Uptime was 86%.

Metrics1 Nov 2022 Oct 2023 Nov 2023 Bitcoin Mined 10.3 69.2 71.7 Bitcoin Sold 4.9 74.3 65.0 Mining Revenue* $0.2 million $2.0 million $2.6 million Bitcoin Holdings 90.3 11.4 18.1 Deployed Miners ~1,000 ~12,450 ~12,800 Month End Deployed Hash Rate (EH/s) 100 PH/s 1.3 EH/s 1.3 EH/s

*Unaudited

1 - Includes Sphere 3D assets temporarily custodied by Gryphon related to the terminated MSA

CEO Comments

"In November 2023, we mined 71.7 Bitcoin, representing a 596% increase year-over-year and a 4% increase from October 2023," said Patricia Trompeter, CEO of Sphere 3D. "We are seeing consistently higher production due to a reduction in curtailment at our hosting sites. We installed an additional 1,000 miners in November, 350 of which were tested and energized. The remaining miners should come online in December and we should see the results in the coming months. As curtailments continue to improve we should be earning at full capacity. We are looking at various options on the market to maximize earning power and efficiency of our machines."

Core Scientific Update

As previously disclosed by the Company, on October 31, 2022, the Company filed an arbitration request against Core Scientific, Inc. asserting various claims, including breach of contract and conversion. In December 2022, Core Scientific, Inc. and certain of its affiliates (collectively, "Core") filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In connection with the bankruptcy proceeding, Sphere 3D has filed proofs of claim against Core as part of a contested matter (the "Contested Matter"). On May 9, 2023, Core filed objections to Sphere 3D's proofs of claim in the Contested Matter.

On June 9, 2023, Core filed a motion for summary judgment seeking the summary dismissal of Sphere 3D's claims in the Contested Matter. On August 7, 2023, the bankruptcy court held a hearing on the motion for summary judgment in the Contested Matter. On August 9, 2023, the court entered an order denying the motion for summary judgment in the Contested Matter.

On November 21, 2023, also in connection with the bankruptcy proceeding, Core initiated an adversary proceeding (the "Adversary Proceeding") against Sphere 3D and Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. ("Gryphon") seeking, among other things, damages attributable to purported construction costs associated with building Core's facilities, purported fees owed to Core, and lost profits. On November 25, 2023, Core filed a motion to consolidate the Adversary Proceeding with the Contested Matter and to vacate the trial schedule in the Contested Matter, which Sphere opposed. On December 1, 2023, the bankruptcy court denied Core's motion.

Sphere 3D anticipates that the bankruptcy court will hold a merits hearing in Q1 2024 to resolve its claims in the Contested Matter. The bankruptcy court has yet to enter a schedule in the Adversary Proceeding.

Sphere 3D intends to continue to vigorously prosecute the Contested Matter. Moreover, Sphere 3D disputes the allegations asserted in the Adversary Proceeding and intends to vigorously defend itself.

Gryphon Update

As previously disclosed, on October 6, 2023, Sphere 3D terminated, effective immediately, the Master Services Agreement ("MSA") between Sphere 3D and Gryphon, dated August 10, 2021, as amended on December 29, 2021. The termination of the MSA is expected to result in an additional 22.5% in gross profit.

Gryphon has informed Sphere 3D that it will be remitting outstanding proceeds, less fees and expenses, generated under the MSA that Sphere 3D asserts is currently held by Gryphon on behalf of Sphere 3D. Based on the information available to it, Sphere 3D believes that the proceeds to be remitted are approximately $695,000, before factoring in fees and expenses.

Havening Update

Sphere 3D has anticipated the havening and is preparing accordingly. We are focusing on various alternatives and are considering all options for growth, including but not limited to adding exahash organically, mergers and acquisitions, as well as other options. Sphere 3D is currently focused on strategic opportunities and on maintaining operational efficiency. More to come in the near future!

