Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 5, 2023) - VYRE BUSINESS NEWS GLOBAL ("VBNGtv"), a subsidiary of VYRE NETWORK (OTC Pink: CAPV) (a leading FREE global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide and wholly-owned Cabo Verde Capital company, "VYRE"), is pleased to announce the expansion of Business Day Shows on its business channel VBNGtv, with the partnership of Andrew O'Donnell and The Market Mindset. This new partnership will provide aftermarket weekly content on Thursdays with the news show Just My View with Andrew O'Donnell.





Just My View with Andrew O'Donnell gives VYRE's viewers an unfiltered perspective on what is happening in the wild world of business. Each edition includes an opening monologue, discussions with a special guest, and a closing segment of Andrew's view for the week.

Andrew O'Donnell and his rotating line-up of business leaders, analysts, experts, and more, bring much-needed opinions to critical current events in the marketplace, becoming the premiere show for debate, information, and alternative viewpoints.

The Market Mindset has been a premier source for strategic financial insights and investment media. The Market Mindset isn't just a platform; it's a philosophy that champions informed, strategic, and mindful investing. It's about understanding the psychology of the market and aligning it with your investment goals. It's much more than just CEO interviews and gathering niche data from the source, it is an educational space to help retail investors understand the markets.

"We are thrilled to be working with Vyre Business News Global to provide our unique perspectives on the financial markets. In this new segment with Vyre we aim to shift current perceptions and equip entrepreneurs with the tools to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of commerce. The goal of 'The Market Mindset' is to empower our audience, not only with the knowledge but with the right mindset to make informed decisions. Let's capitalize on emerging opportunities with Vyre's growing audience." - Andrew O'Donnell, The Market Mindset.

"I'm excited that VBNGtv is receiving such a set of shows coming from Andrew O'Donnell and his team. We look forward to sharing them with our viewers, not only in North America, but throughout the 186 countries where VYRE has been downloaded." - David Hill, President VYRE Network.

The partnership is delivering three shows, Just My View, The Market Mindset with in-depth CEO interviews and Digging Deeper which showcases the mining sector. These three shows join The Avenue with Irina Sinclair and Top Shelf after the Deal Conversations, other Business Day Shows on VBNGtv.

VBNGtv shows, documentaries and special live events is monetized through VYRE Network's programmatic advertising, delivered by Publica, the leading independent CTV advertising platform system. This new wave of aftermarket news shows on VBNGtv will enable programmatic advertisers to purchase advertising space that targets tomorrow's business leaders, entrepreneurs, and C-Suite executives.

Viewers will be able to check out all of the new shows on VBNGtv through the VYRE app or online at www.vbngtv.com/ and in-app channel on the VYRE App on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, iPhone, Android, Smart TV, and Samsung TV worldwide.

ABOUT VYRE BUSINESS NEWS GLOBAL

VBNG TV is a powerhouse news based streaming channel and website that empowers today's small-cap companies, business leaders and brand partners by innovating solutions, knowledge, and connections needed to be successful. VBNG offers live business news, exclusive one on one interviews, with documentary, feature film & TV Show programming. The channel reaches households and streaming devices worldwide, through the VYRE App. https://vbngtv.com

ABOUT VYRE NETWORK

VYRE Network is a free global streaming platform that delivers NEXT-GENERATION movies, shows, and sports, live and on-demand to audiences worldwide through niche channels. Since its launch in 2019, VYRE has consistently been a bridge between independent and mainstream entertainment for film creators and athletes. www.VYRE.tv

