

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production declined for the third straight month in October, the statistical office INSEE showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production dropped 0.3 percent month-on-month in October, following a 0.6 percent decrease in September.



At the same time, manufacturing output recovered somewhat by 0.1 percent in October versus a 0.6 percent fall a month ago.



Data showed that the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products dropped 4.2 percent and that of machinery and equipment goods slid 0.5 percent. In contrast, the manufacture of food products and beverages rose by 0.6 percent.



Construction output logged a decline of 2.0 percent monthly in October, reversing a 1.8 percent gain a month ago.



