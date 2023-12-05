

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced that Zepbound injection is now available. It is indicated for adults with obesity, or those who are overweight and also have weight-related medical problems. The company said, following the FDA approval, people living with obesity can now access Zepbound in six doses through a prescription.



Effective Dec. 1, 2023, Zepbound was added to the National Preferred Formulary for Express Scripts and Cigna Healthcare. Effective Dec. 15, 2023, it will be added to Cigna Healthcare's commercial formularies.



