nShift unveils seven major trends that will impact ecommerce in 2024

A new guide highlights the factors most likely to influence retailers and how they could impact the major shopping events of the year

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nShift, the global leader in delivery management software, has released a guide designed to help retailers best navigate the challenges, change and consumer choices they are likely to face in the year ahead.

Available to download, ' Delivering for shoppers in 2024 ' explores some of the emerging trends in retail and how these could impact each of the major shopping events of the year. It also shows how getting the delivery management and experience right, will help retailers keep a competitive edge

The seven trends outlined in the guide are:

Catering for price-conscious customers as the cost-of-living crisis bites The continuing rise of social commerce The centrality of the customer experience A non-negotiable approach to returns Sustainable shopping and shipping Personalization as a priority Reliable and quick delivery

The ability of online retailers and web shops to respond to these trends will help shape their success in 2024.

Mattias Gredenhag, Chief Technology Officer at nShift, says, "Next year will be characterized by shoppers wanting more for less. They expect retailers to respond to the ongoing cost-of-living challenges and adapt to the ways that technology is transforming their behavior. But they do not expect any of this to come at the cost of a great customer experience. The delivery experience is at the heart of how people perceive and judge that customer experience."

The guide, ' Delivering for shoppers in 2024 ' can be downloaded from the nShift website.

