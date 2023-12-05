Georgia-Pacific Hosts AFPA at Award-Winning Plant

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Georgia-Pacific



I had the opportunity to host the American Forest & Paper Association at Georgia-Pacific Packaging & Cellulose's Toledo, OR containerboard mill and Juno waste recovery facility. Juno technology was a 2022 recipient of AF&PA's Better Practices, Better Planet 2030 Innovation in Sustainability award for its ability to significantly increase recovery rates. Paper fibers, plastics, and metals can be recycled and circulated back into the economy with this technology.

As our tour moved through the paper mill, I was struck by our industry's long history of stewardship and recycling. Used papers have been recycled into new paper products for over 100 years (Toledo has been processing OCC since 1976). Markets for recovered paper emerged as a result of private sector efforts to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and meet customer demands. Today, it's estimated that more than 90% of the corrugated boxes in the United States are recovered for recycling. Juno is one example of ongoing experimentation and innovation to find additional value in our waste stream. Efforts in our Consumer Business in mixed paper processing is another.

Georgia-Pacific LLC will continue to discover new technologies to create more value for our customers while using fewer resources, minimizing waste, and improving the environmental performance of our products and processes.

