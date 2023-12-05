Corpay1, a FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) brand and global leader in business payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay's Cross-Border business has appointed industry veteran, Roy Farah as their new SVP Global Payments Solutions. In this newly created role, Roy will be responsible for leading the development and commercialization of key integrated payment verticals across the Cross-Border business and will work in conjunction with Corpay Cross-Border's executive, commercial leadership and product management teams to advance the company's efforts aimed at building a world-class cross-border payments automation firm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205086512/en/

Roy Farah, SVP Global Payments Solutions, Corpay Cross-Border (Photo: Business Wire)

With over 23 years' experience in cross-border payments and currency risk management, Roy is a well-regarded industry veteran and business leader. Throughout his career, he has held various Finance and Commercial leadership roles and brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Cross-Border business, with specific knowledge and successful track record in Financial Institutions, NGO's, Education and Legal customer segments.

"Roy is an extremely well respected and insightful industry veteran that brings a wealth of commercial and business process experience and expertise to our Executive Team," said Mark Frey, Group President, Corpay Cross-Border. "His passion for the business and vision for positioning Corpay's global payment networks, award-winning technology and integration capabilities will enable our organization to gain significant traction as it relates to the adoption and expansion of our cross-border payments automation business in targeted industry segments."

"I am truly excited to join Corpay Cross-Border and help drive the delivery of our unique currency capabilities and payment innovations to customers in key industry verticals such as Financial Institutions, Education, NGOs and Law firms," said Roy Farah, SVP Global Payments Solutions, Corpay Cross-Border. "My objective is to leverage the learnings and customer insights I have acquired over the course of my 23-year career in payments, to further enhance the profile and adoption of Corpay's market leading payment solutions, while helping our valued customers achieve efficiencies through automation, along with reducing costs and improving service levels. I am thrilled to join an award-winning global team that is centered around its clients, that rewards meritocracy and innovation while embracing diversity, in all its forms."

About Corpay

Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

1"Corpay" (a FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) brand) in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay https://www.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of the Corpay brand is available here: https://www.corpay.com/compliance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231205086512/en/

Contacts:

Corpay:

Brad Loder

VP, Cross-Border Marketing

+1 (647) 627-6635

brad.loder@corpay.com