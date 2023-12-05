Genvor Incorporated: Genvor Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Innovative Developer of Sustainable Plant Health Solutions Enters the Public Markets

CHAPEL HILL, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2023 / Genvor Incorporated (OTCQB:GNVR) ("Genvor" or the "Company"), a developer of sustainable plant health solutions leveraging patented peptides, today announced its entry to the public markets as it began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the ticker symbol "GNVR" for the first time.

Genvor develops sustainable plant health solutions, creating a portfolio of patented peptides to provide crops with anti-pathogen and enhanced nutritional properties through next-generation biochemical sprays and seed traits. Supported by globally renowned scientists and a USDA partnership, Genvor leverages a licensing-first business model with active trait developments underway for a variety of crops including corn, rice, soybean, wheat, potato and fruit trees.

In conjunction with the Company's entry to the public markets and to provide up-to-date information for investors and potential strategic partners, Genvor has launched a new investor relations website https://ir.genvor.com/ , a sub-domain of the Company's corporate website. The new website has been designed as a dynamic, user-friendly and content-rich portal for current and prospective investors, that will be integrated with helpful tools and resources including a revamped corporate presentation, press release feed, SEC filings and sign up for email alerts.

Judith S. Miller, Chief Executive Officer (Interim) of Genvor, said: "Today marks a significant milestone for Genvor as we continue to progress our sustainable, next-generation plant health solutions. The OTCQB raises our profile within the investment community, which we expect will help to provide liquidity and broaden our shareholder base. We believe that trading on this established public market will help to generate exposure for our Company among both retail and institutional investors. We would like to thank all our shareholders for their ongoing support in getting us to this point."

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

About Genvor

Genvor Incorporated (OTC: GNVR) is a developer of sustainable plant health solutions, creating a portfolio of patented peptides to provide crops with anti-pathogen and enhanced nutritional properties through next-generation biochemical sprays and seed traits. Supported by globally renowned scientists and a USDA partnership, Genvor leverages its licensing-first business model with active trait developments underway for a variety of crops including corn, citrus, rice, cotton, soybean, flax, and potato. To learn more, please visit www.genvor.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "believe," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

