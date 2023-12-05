

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automotive supplier and eMobility firm BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) announced Tuesday that Craig Aaron has been promoted as Executive Vice President and CFO, effective March 1, 2024.



Aaron, BorgWarner's current Vice President and Controller, will succeed Kevin Nowlan, who has decided to retire as EVP and CFO after a 28-year career in finance.



The company said Nowlan will remain in an advisory capacity through April 1, 2024, to ensure a smooth transition.



Aaron joined BorgWarner in 2007 and has held a number of positions in accounting and finance, including Controller, Treasurer, and Vice President of Finance for BorgWarner Morse Systems. Prior to joining BorgWarner, he worked at Federal-Mogul Corp. and at Deloitte & Touche LLP.



